Islamic State Claim Responsibility for Police Shootouts in Chechnya

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a shootout with police in Russia’s Chechen republic, the online monitor Site Intelligence Group has reported. Gunmen opened fire on traffic police in the Chechen capital of Grozny on two separate occasions on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

Three police officers were killed in the incident, Chechen officials confirmed. Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov later said that the attackers had been killed by police. The number of gunmen involved in the incident has still not been confirmed. The group stole their weapons from local police officers, the Kavkazsky Uzel news site reported.

