Islamic State Claim Responsibility for Police Shootouts in Chechnya

Dec 20, 2016 — 12:50
— Update: Dec. 20 2016 — 10:20

Islamic State Claim Responsibility for Police Shootouts in Chechnya

Dec 20, 2016 — 12:50
— Update: Dec. 20 2016 — 10:20
Wolf 95 / YouTube

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a shootout with police in Russia’s Chechen republic, the online monitor Site Intelligence Group has reported.

Gunmen opened fire on traffic police in the Chechen capital of Grozny on two separate occasions on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

An unverified, eyewitness video of one of the shootouts in central Grozny. Wolf95 / YouTube

Three police officers were killed in the incident, Chechen officials confirmed. Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov later said that the attackers had been killed by police.  

The number of gunmen involved in the incident has still not been confirmed.

The group stole their weapons from local police officers, the Kavkazsky Uzel news site reported.

The Islamic State earlier claimed responsibility for an attack on Russian traffic police in Moscow in August this year.

Two men armed with guns and axes assaulted officers on the capital’s Schyolkovskoe Shosse, just weeks after the Islamic State released a video urging its followers to carry out terror attacks in Russia.

Some 2,000 Russian nationals were believed to be fighting alongside the group as of July last year, according to the Russian government.

The Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
The Price of War

It's horrifying to think that Ambassador Andrei Karlov's gruesome assassination was specifically designed for the world's television screens. But, most likely, it was. This was ...

The Price of War

It's horrifying to think that Ambassador Andrei Karlov's gruesome assassination was specifically designed for the world's television screens. But, most likely, it was. This was ...

The Price of War

It's horrifying to think that Ambassador Andrei Karlov's gruesome assassination was specifically designed for the world's television screens. But, most likely, it was. This was ...

Exhibition

Vertograds of Mikhail Shvartsman

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Jan. 15

Full-scale retrospective of metaphysical works by this extraordinary avant-garde artist and philosopher (1926-97) from major museum and private collections.

Read more

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

By Vladimir Frolov

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
Russia can secure now its role as the new kingmaker in the Middle East, displacing the United States as the region's indispensable ...

Exhibition

Don't You Think It's Time For Love?

Yoko Ono, Boris Mikhailov, Jonas Mekas, Sophie Calle, Andy Warhol and others about love

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Jan. 08

This show opens the second session of The Human Condition interdisciplinary project which focuses on a human being in the framework of emotional relationships and his interaction with the social environment. On display are video works, installations, photographs and books by 23 artists from all over the world including Yoko Ono, Boris Mikhailov, Jonas Mekas, Sophie Calle, and Andy Warhol.

Read more

Konchalovsky's "Paradise" Short-Listed for Oscar Nomination

Andrei Konchalovsky's "Paradise" has been included in the so-called shortlist of nine foreign language films to ...

Trump Facing Down 'Coup D'Etat,' Says Russian State Media

Protesters in Ukraine were high on drugs, the U.S. is financing Russian liberals, and U.S. President-elect ...

