Independent Russian Pollster Banned From Releasing Data During Elections

Russia’s Justice Ministry labelled the Levada Center a “foreign agent” in 2016 after an inspection of the pollster’s documents determined that it was receiving foreign funding and engaging in political activity.

One of Russia's largest and most authoritative polling centers will be prohibited from publishing any data during the upcoming presidential campaign because of its "foreign agent” label.

From the start of the 2018 presidential campaign, Levada has been forced to cease publishing its data, the pollster’s director, Lev Gudkov, told the Vedomosti business daily.

Gudkov said his agency would continue to conduct surveys, but would not be allowed to publish results, as "foreign agents" are banned from taking part in elections according to the law.

"Violating the law can lead to fines or even the closure of the organization," Vedomosti cited Gudkov as saying.

In September, Levada's press secretary Karina Pipiya said that Levada may publish exit polls after the presidential elections are over, the RBC business portal reported.