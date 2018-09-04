Independent Newspaper Novaya Gazeta Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper launched a crowdfunding campaign this week, asking readers to support its aggressive investigative work.

Founded by Mikhail Gorbachev in 1993, Novaya Gazeta gained a reputation for hard-hitting journalism on topics including the 2014 downing of flight MH17 and the 2016 Panama Paper leaks. Six Novaya Gazeta journalists have been killed, most notably Anna Politkovskaya in 2006, and, in more than one instance, the paper itself has found itself on the verge of closure.

On Tuesday, the paper’s editorial team reached out to readers with a request to donate to help the outlet maintain its pace of coverage.

“The newspaper hasn’t exercised this right for 25 years, but time has come to change that,” Novaya Gazeta wrote. “You, readers, can forever change the fate of Novaya Gazeta.”

By donating, the plea said, the paper’s content will remain free to its readers, rather than behind a paywall.