After 22 Years, Novaya Gazeta Editor Dmitry Muratov Steps Down

Dmitry Muratov, the veteran editor-in-chief of the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper is stepping down from his post.



Muratov has been in his position for 22 years, and shepherded the independent newspaper and site through the turbulent years after the fall of the Soviet Union and the Boris Yeltsin administration, and since 2000, the regime of President Vladimir Putin.

He joined Novaya Gazeta, founded by Mikhail Gorbachev, in 1995 after a stint at the state-owned Komsomolskaya Pravda.

The newspaper is one of only a handful remaining independent outlets, and it is famous for its hard-hitting investigations, most recently on the MH17 plane downing and the persecution of gays in Chechnya.