How Do You Like Kalashnikov's New Electric Car, Elon Musk?

Kalashnikov's release of an electric concept car on Thursday — which it claimed would compete with Elon Musk's Tesla brand — sparked a flurry of meme activity on Russian social media.

Elon Musk has featured as a central character in the world of Russian memes ever since his company, SpaceX, launched a red Tesla car into space last February.

Not to be outdone by Musk's high-tech feat, Russians offered their own examples of ingenuity peculiar to the country (and poking fun at its problems), tagging their posts with the challenge: "How do you like that, Elon Musk?"