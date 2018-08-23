News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 23 2018 - 17:08

Kalashnikov Unveils Electric Car Seeking to Dethrone Tesla

kalashnikov.media

Russian weapons manufacturer Kalashnikov has unveiled a sleek electric concept car that its creators say will compete with Elon Musk’s market leader Tesla.

Based on the body of a Soviet hatchback Izh, Kalashnikov’s CV-1 electric vehicle’s 90 kilowatt hour battery gives it a range of 350 kilometers. The arms company says the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 6 seconds.

kalashnikov.media
kalashnikov.media
kalashnikov.media
kalashnikov.media

“We’re talking about competing precisely with Tesla because it’s currently a successful electric vehicle project. We expect to at least keep up with it,” Kalashnikov spokeswoman Sofia Ivanova told the RBC news website on Thursday.

However, RBC reported that Ivanova was unable to name any specific advantages that the CV-1 had over a Tesla.

Kalashnikov Unveils Walking Robot Concept
Meanwhile…
Aug. 22 2018
Kalashnikov Unveils Walking Robot Concept

Latest news

Carpet Craze Inspires Russian Football Club's New Jersey
Meanwhile…
Aug. 23 2018
Carpet Craze Inspires Russian Football Club's New Jersey
Siberian University Covers up Nude Statues for Visiting Priests
Meanwhile…
Aug. 23 2018
Siberian University Covers up Nude Statues for Visiting Priests
Russian Jailed for 11.5 Years Over Ayahuasca Bottle From Peru
Meanwhile…
Aug. 23 2018
Russian Jailed for 11.5 Years Over Ayahuasca Bottle From Peru

Most read

News

Russian Supersonic Bombers Deploy Near Alaska 'For First Time in History'

News

Two-Thirds of Russians Believe in Broad Anti-Russia Conspiracy, Poll Says

Meanwhile…

Blogger Discovers Abandoned Moscow Police Station With Hundreds of Passports

Meanwhile…

Russian Church Blesses Cats, in Photos

Meanwhile…

Russian Highway Shut Down for Warplane Landing Practice

Sign up for our weekly newsletter