Kalashnikov Unveils Electric Car Seeking to Dethrone Tesla
Russian weapons manufacturer Kalashnikov has unveiled a sleek electric concept car that its creators say will compete with Elon Musk’s market leader Tesla.
Based on the body of a Soviet hatchback Izh, Kalashnikov’s CV-1 electric vehicle’s 90 kilowatt hour battery gives it a range of 350 kilometers. The arms company says the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 6 seconds.
“We’re talking about competing precisely with Tesla because it’s currently a successful electric vehicle project. We expect to at least keep up with it,” Kalashnikov spokeswoman Sofia Ivanova told the RBC news website on Thursday.
However, RBC reported that Ivanova was unable to name any specific advantages that the CV-1 had over a Tesla.
