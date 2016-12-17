Help: Missing Person in Moscow (Updated)

Update: Body of a young man believed to be Nicolas Lazareff found north of Moscow



Moscow police are searching for a 22-year-old French-British man who was last seen in the early hours of Thursday morning in the north of the city, within a 15 minute radius (by car) of Medvedkovo Metro.

Nicolas Lazareff was with his brother and a friend when they left Crazy Daisy bar on Turgenevskaya Ploshchad at around 4 a.m.

They then got into a car with two unknown men and were taken to the north of Moscow before reportedly being robbed and left in a layby.

Nicolas is 185 cm tall of stocky build, with blonde hair and light blue eyes (with a brown speck in one eye). He was wearing a long brown coat with a white fur-lined collar (pictured). If you have any information please contact the Moscow Police or call +7 (962) 994 41 08.

