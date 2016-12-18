Body of Missing Person Found Outside Moscow

The body of a young man believed to be missing French national Nicholas Lazareff has been found in woods outside of Moscow, Russian tabloid Life news reported on Sunday. Lazareff, who had been missing since the early hours of Thursday morning, reportedly died of hypothermia.



Lazareff, his brother and a friend took a taxi from outside a central Moscow club on Thursday morning, but became ill after drinking beer offered to them by the taxi driver, Life News reported. The driver then robbed them of their valuables and left them on the roadside. Lazareff is believed to have walked into the woods, where he later succumbed to the cold.



The taxi driver has since been detained by Moscow police, Life news reported.