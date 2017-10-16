Helicopter That Fired on Bystanders at Zapad Drills Was Involved in Second Incident

A Russian military helicopter that misfired on bystanders during the Zapad 2017 drills was involved in a second blunder last month, the RBC business outlet reported Monday.



Up to three people were injured Sept. 16 when the Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter fired a rocket in what was reported as a system malfunction.

The Defense Ministry confirmed during the exercises that a helicopter engaged a wrong target, but denied the reported date and injury count.

A source close to the Defense Ministry and another in the aviation industry confirmed to RBC on Monday that the second misfiring occurred 25 minutes after the first.