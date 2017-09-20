Pilot Not in Control of Gunship That Misfired on Zapad Bystanders — Vedomosti

A Russian military helicopter misfired on bystanders at the Zapad 2017 exercises without the pilot’s command, the Kommersant newspaper reported Wednesday. Footage published on Tuesday appeared to show a combat helicopter misfiring during the week-long drills in Western Russia in the direction of camera crews, resulting in three injuries.

The Defense Ministry said the incident did not take place on Monday and there were no casualties other than a damaged truck. Kommersant cited unnamed sources as saying that the Ka-52 helicopter’s weapon control system malfunctioned and its unguided rocket fired without the pilot’s command. A preliminary investigation reportedly found that the rocket was fired immediately after the pilot turned off the safety switch.