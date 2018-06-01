News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 01 2018 - 15:06

Gas Explosion Injures 8 Children in Siberian Shopping Mall

Investigative committee of Russian Federation / Youtube

Eight children were injured in a mall fire caused by a gas explosion in Siberia on Friday, months after scores of children were killed in another mall fire in Siberia’s Kemerovo.

More than 60 people, most of them children, were killed in a fire in March caused by faulty wiring mixed with combustible materials at the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo. Subsequent inspections uncovered lax safety standards in up to half of Russia’s shopping centers.

Read More
After Kemerovo, More Russian Malls Could Light Up Like ‘Torches’

In Irkutsk 1,600 kilometers east of Kemerovo, eight children were hospitalized with burn wounds after a scientific experiment went wrong at the local “KomsoMALL” shopping center Friday. The accident took place during a Children’s Day show in a play area on the third floor of the mall, the Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid reported.

“During the show, a flammable gas outburst hit the gas burner and ignited for a short time,” Irkutsk investigators said in an online statement.

The fire reportedly hit children sitting in the front row, aged 5 to 13, who were then admitted to receive treatment at a municipal hospital.

A 10-year-old boy was placed in intensive care with second-degree burns, investigators said.

The technical director of the company that rents space at the mall and the guides who took part in the ill-fated experiment have been arrested as part of an investigation into violations of safety standards.

“The children were running out burned and screaming in pain. It was a terrible sight,” Komsomolskaya Pravda quoted one of the witnesses as saying.

Latest news

Theater Director in Russia Accused of Harassing and Raping Young Actresses
News
June 01 2018
Theater Director in Russia Accused of Harassing and Raping Young Actresses
Lukashenko to Russia: We’ll Bring Back Border Controls if You Do
News
June 01 2018
Lukashenko to Russia: We’ll Bring Back Border Controls if You Do
Missing Soviet Pilot Turns Up Alive in Afghanistan, 30 Years After War
News
June 01 2018
Missing Soviet Pilot Turns Up Alive in Afghanistan, 30 Years After War

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox