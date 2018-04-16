Violations Found in Half of Inspected Russian Malls Following Deadly Fire

Half of the shopping malls inspected across Russia in the wake of the deadly fire in Siberia have been found to be operating with violations, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has said.

The ministry, together with the General Prosecutor’s Office, launched nationwide inspections after 64 people were killed in the Winter Cherry mall fire in the city of Kemerovo on March 25. Seven people were detained in an investigation into safety violations at the mall, which included malfunctioning fire alarms and blocked fire exits.