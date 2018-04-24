Firm Owned By Prosecutor General’s Son Wins Lucrative Garbage Contract

A company led by the son of Russia’s Prosecutor General has won a contract worth 34.9 billion rubles ($567 million) to dispose of garbage in the Moscow region, business daily Vedomosti reported Tuesday, citing a local Ecology Ministry official.

Fourteen companies submitted bids for the seven contracts, valued at 187.7 billion rubles ($3 billion) in total, the regional ministry official said.

Some of the towns and districts covered by the contracts were protest sites earlier this month as residents railed against the region’s toxic garbage dumps. The landfills have become increasingly overburdened, resulting in abnormal levels of nitric oxide and hydrogen sulfide.