April 24 2018 - 10:04

Firm Owned By Prosecutor General’s Son Wins Lucrative Garbage Contract

Russian entrepreneur Igor Chaika

Yedor Aleyev / TASS

A company led by the son of Russia’s Prosecutor General has won a contract worth 34.9 billion rubles ($567 million) to dispose of garbage in the Moscow region, business daily Vedomosti reported Tuesday, citing a local Ecology Ministry official.

Fourteen companies submitted bids for the seven contracts, valued at 187.7 billion rubles ($3 billion) in total, the regional ministry official said.

Some of the towns and districts covered by the contracts were protest sites earlier this month as residents railed against the region’s toxic garbage dumps. The landfills have become increasingly overburdened, resulting in abnormal levels of nitric oxide and hydrogen sulfide.

Private waste-hauler OOO Charter — owned by Igor Chaika, the youngest son of Prosecutor General Yury Chaika — was awarded the contract to service the Noginsk area of the region. A company representative told Vedomosti that the company already handles garbage collection in the city of Moscow’s east and northeast administrative districts.

Three of the 10-year contracts were awarded to Rostec, part of investment company RT-Invest. The company has plans to build four incineration and electricity co-generation plants in the region, with output to be sold to industrial enterprises.

