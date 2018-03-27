News By Evan Gershkovich and Dmitry Vasin

Protests Over a Noxious Landfill Outside Moscow Are Turning Into a Political Time Bomb

Volokolamsk residents say that authorities are ignoring their pleas

Artur Novosiltsev / TASS

Sergei Zhukov woke up with a start last Wednesday. First he heard his daughter’s loud coughing, then he registered the smell. He rushed his eight-year-old to the hospital. “I immediately knew what it was,” the sales manager and activist recounted. Throughout Volokolamsk, a small town 100 kilometers outside Moscow, dozens of other families were rocked by the same emergency. Over the course of the day, more than one hundred children sought treatment. They all cited that same noxious gas that residents said left them feeling dizzy, nauseous and, in some cases, covered in rashes. Residents have been protesting the nearby Yadrovo landfill, the source of the potent gases, for more than a year, demanding that it be shut down. After children were acutely affected last week, their frustration boiled over and protests exploded into violence directed at regional officials. “The government used to ask us to tighten our belts,” said Sergei Gayvoronsky, 65, next to the landfill. “Now they have our belts around our necks. They are choking us.” According to local activists, the town’s problems began two years ago and have grown as the Yadrovo dump is increasingly overburdened with waste. It now regularly leaks gases that, according to local officials, resulted in abnormal levels of nitric oxide and hydrogen sulfide earlier this month. Many point to the June 2017 closure of the Kuchino landfill in Balashikha, another Moscow region town, as the reason the Yadrovo landfill has become so overburdened.

“We do not have exact figures of how much waste has started coming to us since,” Zhukov said. “But in a meeting with [the Moscow region’s environment minister] Alexander Kogan in early March, he told us that he estimated Yadrovo took in 500,000 tons of garbage last year, compared to its 200,000 ton capacity.” The Kuchino dump was closed on the orders of President Vladimir Putin after nearby residents called into his Direct Line, an annual nationally televised Q&A, to complain. But Putin’s decision has only worsened the situation according to Dmitry Artamonov, the head of Greenpeace’s Zero Waste project in Russia. “If they close a landfill somewhere, that means that the garbage will be transferred elsewhere,” he told The Moscow Times. “So this, of course, is not a solution to the problem.” The region’s landfills, which also accommodate the capital’s waste, are becoming increasingly strained.

Since 2013, 24 of the region’s 39 landfills have been shut down. According to Sergei Polyakov, a political analyst specializing in the Moscow region, landfills are a lucrative business and interested parties have been fighting to monopolize the industry. It is also why, he said, authorities have been ignoring residents’ demands for modernized waste processing systems. “There are now only 15 left landfills to accommodate the 12 million tons that the 25 million people of Moscow and the Moscow region produce each year,” explained Nikolai Dizhur, a municipal council deputy of the Moscow region town Chekhov, who led a hunger strike against the landfill in his town last year. Other towns in the Moscow region have suffered, too. In addition to Volokolamsk, this month saw protests in Naro-Fominsk, Klin, Balashikha, Troitsk, Kolomna and Sergiyev Posad over landfills. But for Polyakov, the protests speak to a deeper issue: local governance. He points to 2015, when Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov triggered a series of reforms that incorporated towns into larger districts governed by his appointees. “They don’t listen to the interests of the people because those are not the people that will keep them in office,” said Polyakov. “Instead, they listen to the governor.” On Friday morning, mayor Pyotr Lazаrev was in front of the town’s administration building speaking with activists and journalists about what steps to take next to get the landfill shuttered. Lazarev is from Volokolamsk, was voted into office in 2016 by the town’s residents and has spent the past year working with activists to close the dump.

