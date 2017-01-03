Le Pen Says Crimean Annexation Legal (While Also Looking for Russian Cash)

UPDATE: Kyrgyz Man Reported as Istanbul Terror Suspect Pleads Innocence
7 hours ago
A widely reported suspect in the New Year’s Eve shooting attack at Istanbul’s Reina nightclub says he has proof he was not in Turkey on the day in question.
Tue. Jan. 03
