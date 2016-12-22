France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

French nationalist party Le Front National is struggling to find fresh funding for their 2017 presidential campaign after the closure of their Moscow-based backers, the Bloomberg news agency reported Thursday.

Russia's Central Bank revoked the license of the First Czech Russian Bank in July due to “unsatisfactory assets” which the bank had taken on. The bank was one of 44 closed in Russia in the first six months of this year.

The company had lent $11m to the far-right party's leader, Marine Le Pen, to fund her presidential campaign in 2014.

Losing the money has left the party “searching for loans,” the Le Front National treasurer, Wallerand de Saint Just, told Bloomberg.