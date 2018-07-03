News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 03 2018 - 18:07

Facial Recognition Tech Leads to World Cup Arrest

Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Police in Moscow arrested their first fan using facial recognition software deployed for the World Cup. 

Moscow’s “Safe City” surveillance system includes 160,000 closed-circuit cameras. The city launched a pilot program of facial recognition technology around metro and train stations near Luzhniki Stadium ahead of the World Cup.

The technology was used to flag a theft suspect during the Russia-Spain game, a senior Moscow City Hall security official told state-run TASS news agency Tuesday.  

Read More
Spy Games: How The Spectre of Surveillance Impacts Moscow’s Foreigners

“The… system matched camera footage with a citizen on a federal wanted list for theft,” the head of regional security Vladimir Chernikov told TASS.

About 50,000 photographs of criminal suspects and blacklisted foreign fans were uploaded into the surveillance system installed at Moscow’s fan zone and the nearby Luzhniki Stadium, Chernikov said. 

Moscow’s facial recognition pilot program also led to the arrest of 42 suspects in the month leading up to the football championship, which began on June 14.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Russian Cossacks to Report Kissing Same-Sex World Cup Fans to Police, Media Says
News
June 04 2018
Russian Cossacks to Report Kissing Same-Sex World Cup Fans to Police, Media Says
FIFA Targets Online Ticket Seller Viagogo With Criminal Complaint
News
June 06 2018
FIFA Targets Online Ticket Seller Viagogo With Criminal Complaint
German Fan Spotted Driving Tractor to World Cup in Russia
Meanwhile…
June 06 2018
German Fan Spotted Driving Tractor to World Cup in Russia

Latest news

New Law: Drunk Driving Tests Include Blood Alcohol Level
News
July 03 2018
New Law: Drunk Driving Tests Include Blood Alcohol Level
Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages
News
July 03 2018
Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages
Despite Sanctions, Russian Oligarchs Bring in Billions
News
July 03 2018
Despite Sanctions, Russian Oligarchs Bring in Billions

Most read

News

The Dark Side of the ‘Street of Lights’

News

Russia Reaches World Cup Quarterfinals With 4-3 Penalty Victory Over Spain

Opinion

Where Have Moscow's Homeless People Gone?

News

Boom and Bust for Business on Nikolskaya Ulitsa

News

Russian Railways Translation Gaffe: A Shower in Exchange for a Soul

Sign up for our weekly newsletter