News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 18 2018 - 14:04

Russia Tests Facial Recognition Cameras in Moscow Ahead of World Cup

Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Russia has reportedly launched a pilot project implementing facial recognition technology in the Moscow metro and train stations near stadiums hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer.

Around 160,000 cameras monitor Moscow as part of its “Safe City” surveillance system, including 17,000 cameras integrated into its transport system. A 2014 government decree earmarked almost $3 billion for the 2012-2019 “Safe City” program, which includes facial recognition capabilities.

Read More
Moscow Ramps Up Video Surveillance Ahead of World Cup

“Particular attention is paid to stations located in the immediate vicinity of the 2018 FIFA World Cup venues [...] A number of cameras, ensuring the capture of all incoming and outgoing passengers, have been installed,” the Moscow metro’s press service told the Kommersant business daily on Wednesday.

The $500,000 cameras are able to identify 20 faces per second, the press service added. 

The system’s introduction follows the announcement that facial recognition technology had an accuracy rate of 90 percent in pilot tests at Domodedovo Airport, one of four airports serving the Russian capital.

State Duma deputy Yaroslav Nilov expressed support for the end-goal of metro surveillance cameras, but also voiced concern about mistaken identities.

“After all, there are a lot of similar-looking people, there are even presidential lookalikes,” Nilov was cited as saying by Kommersant.

One Killed as Fire Erupts at Moscow Children's Mall, Hundreds Evacuated
News
April 04 2018
One Killed as Fire Erupts at Moscow Children's Mall, Hundreds Evacuated
Police Arrest 100 People in Moscow City Skyscraper, Media Report
News
April 05 2018
Police Arrest 100 People in Moscow City Skyscraper, Media Report
Moscow Metro WiFi Exposed Millions of Users’ Personal Data
News
April 10 2018
Moscow Metro WiFi Exposed Millions of Users’ Personal Data

Latest news

Pussy Riot Activist Ordered to Do Community Service for Throwing Paper Planes at FSB Building
News
April 18 2018
Pussy Riot Activist Ordered to Do Community Service for Throwing Paper Planes at FSB Building
Russian Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be 'Precise and Painful,' Speaker Warns
News
April 18 2018
Russian Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be 'Precise and Painful,' Speaker Warns
Telegram Retains Users After Russia’s Ban Amid Internet Chaos
News
April 18 2018
Telegram Retains Users After Russia’s Ban Amid Internet Chaos

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox