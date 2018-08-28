News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 28 2018 - 16:08

Europe’s First Driverless Taxis to Launch in Russia

Mikhail Metsel / TASS

Russian tech giant Yandex has announced the launch of Europe’s first driverless taxi, which will hit the road in Innopolis, also known as the “Russian Silicon Valley.”

Yandex unveiled a driverless car prototype last year designed to operate under its Yandex.Taxi service. Companies across the world have been competing, with varying levels of success, to put a safe self-driving car on the road. 

On Tuesday, Yandex announced a deal with officials in Russia’s Tatarstan republic to test its self-driving cars on the roads of Innopolis, a young city in the suburbs of Kazan built to spur IT innovation. 

“Innopolis became the first city in Europe where you can use a ‘driverless’ for daily trips,” Yandex said.

A promo video on Yandex.Taxi’s YouTube page shows a three-seat hatchback cruising the streets of Innopolis, stopping in front of pedestrians and outmaneuvering other vehicles. 

Read More
Russian Company Launches First Driverless Car in Moscow

The car allegedly made an 11-hour journey from Moscow to Kazan in June, during which Yandex said the co-pilot only had to intervene 1 percent of the time.

Yandex said two of its driverless vehicles will offer free shuttles around five central locations in Innopolis.

A test engineer will occupy one of the taxi’s three seats at all times, Yandex said.

“We understand that a car without a driver is a new phenomenon for our roads,” the company said. 

Yandex Buys Startup Fuel Delivery Service
News
Aug. 08 2018
Yandex Buys Startup Fuel Delivery Service

Latest news

Stadium Built for Russia's World Cup Left in Dark Over Unpaid Bills
News
Aug. 28 2018
Stadium Built for Russia's World Cup Left in Dark Over Unpaid Bills
Telegram to Turn Over Terror Suspects’ Data Under New Privacy Policy
News
Aug. 28 2018
Telegram to Turn Over Terror Suspects’ Data Under New Privacy Policy
Russian Internet Users Poke Fun at Putin's Latest Photo-op With Memes
Meanwhile…
Aug. 28 2018
Russian Internet Users Poke Fun at Putin's Latest Photo-op With Memes

Most read

News

Kalashnikov Unveils Electric Car Seeking to Dethrone Tesla

News

'The Enemy Is Dead': Russia Reacts to U.S. Senator John McCain’s Passing

News

Lost for Words: Non-Binary Russians Fight the Limits of Their Language

News

Russia Masses Naval Forces in Syria in Anticipation of Possible U.S. Attack

News

Second Torture Video Leaked From Notorious Russian Prison

Sign up for our weekly newsletter