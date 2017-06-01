Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

Russian tech giant Yandex announced it will enter the self-driving car market Tuesday with the unveiling of a video demonstration its driverless prototype.

The project is being developed in the Yandex.Taxi department of the company, an on-demand transportation service similar to Uber. The company aims to create a completely autonomous self-driving car corresponding to level 5 of the universally acknowledged classification for automated vehicles.

“Self-driving cars are set to revolutionalise the way we commute within a matter of a decade,” Dmitry Polishchuk, head of the self-driving project, said.

