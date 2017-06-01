Russia
Business
Russia to Crackdown on 'Dishonest' Microlenders
Business
Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’
Business
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
Business
For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run
Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

June 1, 2017 — 13:50
— Update: 14:05

Russia's Yandex Unveils Self-Driving Car

June 1, 2017 — 13:50
— Update: 14:05
Yandex / YouTube

Russian tech giant Yandex announced it will enter the self-driving car market Tuesday with the unveiling of a video demonstration its driverless prototype.

The project is being developed in the Yandex.Taxi department of the company, an on-demand transportation service similar to Uber. The company aims to create a completely autonomous self-driving car corresponding to level 5 of the universally acknowledged classification for automated vehicles.

“Self-driving cars are set to revolutionalise the way we commute within a matter of a decade,” Dmitry Polishchuk, head of the self-driving project, said.

Yandex demonstration of a self-driving car Yandex

The demonstration video features a driverless car maneuvering obstacles, transporting passengers, and dodging a truck. The company said several previously developed Yandex technologies were used in the prototype, including mapping, real-time navigation, computer vision and object recognition. 

The company expects to start tests on city roads in 2018.

Welcome to The Machine: Inside the Secretive World of RT

1 hour ago

RT is often accused of being a propaganda agency, but a culture of secrecy has made insider accounts difficult to come by. The Moscow Times spoke with several sources to get a rare glimpse inside.

Gig

The Balkan Phenomenon

Thu. Jun. 01 Sat. Jul. 01
School of Dramatic Art
06:00 p.m.

Concert of Balkan music. Read more

Read more

By Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras
Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras

France-Russia: An Improbable Reset That Quickly Turned Sour

By Marie Mendras
By Marie Mendras
20 hours ago

In Versailles, Putin listened sternly to Macron's moral lesson about Ukraine and human rights in Chechnya, said little, and looked impatient to leave.

Print edition — today

June 01

Videobloggers; RT; Moscow Storm

In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow

2 days, 21 hours ago
At least 12 people have died after gale force winds swept Moscow on Monday afternoon.

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From vintage music museum to a grill restaurant: all the latest openings in the city

New issue — today

June 01

Videobloggers; RT; Moscow Storm
6 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Time To Get Out of Here

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
6 days ago

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!" (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink ...

Summer Music in Moscow

2 days ago
Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the first of our two-part guide to festivals ...

'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes

2 days ago
Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose tale of a provincial man's ...

Summer Music in Moscow

2 days ago
Fresh air, warm weather and music – summer and festivals have always gone hand-in-hand. In the first of ...
