Ethics Committee Dismisses Sexual Harassment Claims Against Duma Deputy Slutsky

The State Duma’s ethics committee has dismissed sexual harassment accusations against Leonid Slutsky, saying the allegations may have been coordinated to tarnish the Duma deputy.

At least five reporters and a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman have accused Slutsky of inappropriate behavior since February. Slutsky, head of the Duma’s foreign affairs committee who had denied the allegations, issued an apology on Women’s Day March 8.

“Committee members point to the fact that the accusers voiced claims against Slutsky virtually at the same time during the presidential elections,” Interfax quoted Otari Arshba, the head of the Duma ethics committee, as saying Wednesday.