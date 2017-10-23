Ekho Moskvy Editor Felgenhauer Expected to Survive Stabbing Attack

Deputy editor of Ekho Moskvy Tatiana Felgenhauer who was stabbed earlier today in the radio station’s offices has been placed in an artificial coma after undergoing surgery.



Alexei Venediktov, the editor-in-chief of the Moscow based station, said an intruder broke into the offices of Ekho Moskvy in central Moscow and stabbed Felgenhauer before being wrestled to the ground by the station’s staff.

Venediktov told Radio Svoboda that doctors had said she was in a "medium serious" condition and had lost a lot of blood, but that her life was not in danger.

Ekho Moskvy said earlier on Monday the attacker, a dual Russian-Israeli citizen, pepper-sprayed a guard before taking an elevator Ekho Moskvy's offices.

Boris Grits, 48, reportedly overpowered another security officer and attacked Felgengauer before being wrestled to the ground by staff.

Moscow city police said in a statement on its web site that “according to preliminary information, personal enmity served as the motive for the attack.”