Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

Independent Russian radio station Ekho Moskvy faces closure within five days if it doesn’t comply with demands from Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor.

The government agency requested documents from the media outlet proving its compliance with Russian ownership laws, station chief Alexei Venediktov said on Friday.

Laws restricting foreign ownership in the media came into force in Russia on Jan. 1, 2016. Foreign citizens – and Russians who hold dual citizenship – are not allowed to found media companies or hold more than 20 percent share.

In the case of Ekho Moskvy, a U.S. firm currently holds a 19.92 percent stake in the outlet.