Dozhd TV Sued for Slander Over Film on Putin’s Inner Circle

The independent-leaning Dozhd TV news channel is being investigated for slander over a film linking a Russian businessman suspected of mafia connections to President Vladimir Putin.

Dozhd TV named businessman Ilya Traber as “the only living kingpin who Putin has admitted to knowing” in a documentary aired last year on the construction of an alleged “secret dacha.” Traber was placed on an Interpol wanted list at the request of Spanish authorities in 2016 on suspicions of links to organized crime and money laundering.