Navalny Lifts Veil on Putin's Alleged 'Secret Dacha,' One Week After Dozhd

Opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Thursday published an investigation claiming to show President Vladimir Putin’s “secret dacha”, drawing nearly half a million views within hours of it appearing on YouTube.

Drone footage depicts a lavish property on the Russian border with Finland occupying 48.5 hectares with a helicopter pad and a 745-square-meter residence with a 1,500-square-meter extension, the investigation said.

The expose is the latest in a series by Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation detailing the alleged ill-gotten wealth of senior Russian officials. Navalny hopes to use the investigations as a springboard to challenge Putin at presidential elections next year, but may be barred from running by criminal convictions that he says are politically motivated.

The investigation comes nearly a week after the opposition-leaning Dozhd television channel published its own report about the villa, identifying it as “Villa Sellgren,” a cultural heritage site said to be one of the locations where a much-loved Soviet depiction of “Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson” was filmed in 1979.