Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
48 minutes ago Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn
2 hours ago Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister
3 hours ago Dmitry Medvedev's Day Off: Russian Prime Minister Snapped in Ski Resort Despite Reports of Flu
Meanwhile…
The Russian Woman Convicted of Treason for Texting a Friend Says She Loves Putin
Meanwhile…
The Leader of Crimea Says Russia Should Bring Back Monarchy
Meanwhile…
Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank
Meanwhile…
Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
48 minutes ago Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn
2 hours ago Top Russian Officials Say They Won't Investigate Corruption Claims Against Prime Minister
3 hours ago Dmitry Medvedev's Day Off: Russian Prime Minister Snapped in Ski Resort Despite Reports of Flu

Dmitry Medvedev's Day Off: Russian Prime Minister Snapped in Ski Resort Despite Reports of Flu

March 17, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 14:41

Dmitry Medvedev's Day Off: Russian Prime Minister Snapped in Ski Resort Despite Reports of Flu

March 17, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 14:41
Matthias Schrader / AP

Poor Dmitry Medvedev: only two weeks after Russia's second-in-command faced down allegations of running a corruption empire, he's now allegedly been caught pulling a sneaky sick day. 

The Russian prime minister was snapped on Instagram enjoying the elite Russian ski resort of Arkhyz, just two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his second-in-command was simply “too ill” to attend a top government meeting.

Putin told Russia's Security Council on Tuesday that Medvedev was suffering from the flu. “The [country's flu] epidemic is in decline, but the situation is still serious: Dmitry Anatolyevich has not been spared,” Putin announced.

The owner of Coffee Bar Berry posted a photo of the prime minister in her shop in in Arkhyz on Thursday. She said that Medvedev had enjoyed a drink along with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Khloponin.

Both men approved of the coffee shop's rebranded Americano: the “Rusiano,” she wrote.

На днях нам выпала честь угощать кофе первых лиц государства во главе с Премьер-министром РФ Медведевым Д.А. и Заместителем председателя Правительства РФ Хлопониным А.Г. Всем очень понравился наш кофе 🤗🇷🇺☕️👏🏼особенно"Русиано" ;) #русиано #arkhyz_ski #arkhyz #архыз #coffee #кофе_с_собой #ski #coffe_to_go #горы #кофе #кофемания #lovecoffee #архыз_парк #вкусно #sochi #розахутор #gorkigorod #горкигород #rosakhutor #луннаяполяна #lunka #зима #краснаяполяна #кофевгорах

A post shared by CoffeeBarBerry (@coffeebarberry) on

Read More: Russia's Prime Minister Responds to Corruption Allegations by Blocking Opposition Leader on Instagram

Russia's parliament announced on Friday that they would not be calling on Medvedev to answer for accusations of corruption put forward by opposition rival Alexei Navalny.

Russia's Anti-Corruption Foundation, an NGO created by Navalny in 2011, accused Medvedev on March 2 of collecting bribes through charitable organizations run by close friends and former classmates. 

The organization claimed that Medvedev owns four mansions across the country, each worth several million dollars. Other alleged holdings include two large plots of land in Krasnodar, an Italian vineyard, and a lavish residential building in the heart of St. Petersburg with luxurious apartments and two yachts. 

The Kremlin has refused to comment on the claims.

Related
World
Israel May Ask Medvedev to Return Drone He Received as a Gift

‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’

5 hours ago

For most victims of domestic violence in Russia, self-defense remains the only option — and it often comes with a price.

Crimea: Scenes From the 1990s

1 day ago
Three years after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, a move broadly regarded as illegal, The Moscow Times recalls the Crimean peninsula in the 1990s.

6 hours ago

Russia Calls for National Ban on Jehovah's Witnesses

7 hours ago

Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case

22 hours ago

Watch Newly Discovered Color Footage of Stalin's Funeral

6 hours ago

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

6 hours ago

Three years after the annexation, Crimea is beyond the point of no return.

6 hours ago

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

6 hours ago

Three years after the annexation, Crimea is beyond the point of no return.

6 hours ago

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

6 hours ago

Three years after the annexation, Crimea is beyond the point of no return.

19 hours ago

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days

Despite a rare act of conciliation by President Lukashenko, protests across Belarus continue, and the police are done playing nice.

see more

19 hours ago

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days

Despite a rare act of conciliation by President Lukashenko, protests across Belarus continue, and the police are done playing nice.

23 hours ago

The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

Given RT’s reputation for reporting bogus news, you might think it lacks the credentials to start debunking “fake news,” but that’s precisely what ...

19 hours ago

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days

Despite a rare act of conciliation by President Lukashenko, protests across Belarus continue, and the police are done playing nice.

New issue — yesterday

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence
1 day ago
By Ildar Dadin
Ildar Dadin
By Ildar Dadin

'I’m Not Going Anywhere Until Torture Ends': Russian Activist Speaks Out

By Ildar Dadin
Ildar Dadin
By Ildar Dadin
1 day ago

Ildar Dadin, an activist jailed for "repeated violations" of Russia's strict anti-protest laws and later tortured in prison, speaks out in a ...

23 hours ago

Three New Metro Stations Open in South-West Moscow

1 day ago

Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

1 day ago

Ukraine Sanctions Russian State-Owned Banks

1 day ago

Russia's National Guard Creates New Task Force to Monitor Social Media

1 day ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Calls for Protests Across Russia

1 day ago

'We Cannot Trust Russia' says Trump's UN Ambassador

Fri. Mar. 17

More events
Ariadne on Naxos Opera
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
Igor Moiseyev Folk Dance Ensemble Dance
Crash and Burn Cinema
St. Patrick’s Friday Gig
Manhattan Cinema

23 hours ago

Three New Metro Stations Open in South-West Moscow

1 day ago

Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

1 day ago

Ukraine Sanctions Russian State-Owned Banks

1 day ago

Russia's National Guard Creates New Task Force to Monitor Social Media

1 day ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Calls for Protests Across Russia

1 day ago

'We Cannot Trust Russia' says Trump's UN Ambassador

6 hours ago

Russia Calls for National Ban on Jehovah's Witnesses

7 hours ago

Activist Fined for Reposting News About His Own Court Case

22 hours ago

Watch Newly Discovered Color Footage of Stalin's Funeral

The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

23 hours ago
Given RT’s reputation for reporting bogus news, you might think it lacks the credentials to start debunking “fake news,” but that’s precisely what ...

A Law Unto Himself

23 hours ago
U.S. lawyer Thomas Callahan first came to Russia in 2006. ...

The Kremlin’s Propaganda Network Wants to Debunk Fake News

23 hours ago
Given RT’s reputation for reporting bogus news, you might think it lacks the credentials to start debunking “fake ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Concert

Rossini

Tue. Apr. 04 Tue. Apr. 04
Novaya Opera
06:00 p.m.

A divertimento in two parts based on operas by Rossini. Read more

Read more

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

A Law Unto Himself

U.S. lawyer Thomas Callahan first came to Russia in 2006. He thinks Dostoyevsky is overrated and ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russia and WikiLeaks Became Allies Against the West

Some claim WikiLeaks is working for the Kremlin. The reality is hardly so simple.

Most Read

You Gotta Russian Problem With Me?

‘A Choice Between Prison and the Grave’

Bring Out the Balloons — Russia Celebrates Crimea Anniversary

Welcome Back to the Belarusian Good Old Bad Old Days
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+