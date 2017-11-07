Communist Leader Zyuganov Warns There Will Be Riots If Talk of Reburying Lenin Continues

Calls to bury Lenin’s body 100 years after the October Revolution will lead to mass unrest, the leader of Russia’s Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov warned on Monday.

The looming centenary of the October Revolution has reignited public debate over whether revolutionary leader’s remains — currently housed in a mausoleum in Red Square — should be buried.

Some public figures in Russia including Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko and 2018 presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak, back a referendum to settle the public debate.

“All the chatter about reburial has no grounds other than an attempt to pit generations against each other on Red Square and organize riots,” the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited Zyuganov as telling reporters.