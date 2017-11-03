Revolution Centenary Unearths Debate Over Lenin’s Corpse

With the centennial anniversary of the October Revolution of 1917 fast approaching, Lenin is on Russians’ minds.

The question of the burial of the Bolshevik revolutionary’s body — which lies in a widely visited mausoleum on Red Square — has been one that has been drummed up periodically by politicians since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

While the centenary itself has received little attention from the Kremlin — which is eager to stress unity and obedience — the revolution’s leader, and the question of what to do with his 93-year-old corpse, is again the center of an emotional debate.

On Thursday, leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said that it was “high time” to bury Lenin’s body, and called on President Vladimir Putin to put the issue to rest.

“Enough staring at Lenin’s corpse,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel. “It is wrong that in the heart of Russia, on Red Square, there is a coffin with a dead man."

The debate was ignited when Ksenia Sobchak, the reality TV presenter turned presidential candidate, told journalist Yuri Dud during an Oct. 24 interview that she would bury Lenin’s body if chosen president in the March 2018 elections.

One official has since proposed turning the mausoleum into a museum to showcase the technique of embalming. By doing so, Mikhail Fyodotov, the head of the Human Rights Council, argued, the site would cease to be a place of worship. As an example, he pointed to the British museum which keeps mummies of pharaohs, where no one arrives with flowers.

“We have to treat this subject like history — this is historical fact,” Fyodotov said.