Bomb Scares Across Russia Cost Authorities More Than $5 Mln

Bomb scares that have plagued Moscow and a dozen provincial Russian cities since last Sunday continued on Monday.

Since Sept. 10, tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from public buildings across Russia in mass threats, which have led to confusion and copy-cat calls. The mass evacuations have cost authorities around 300 million rubles ($5.2 million) so far, the RBC outlet reports.

Some 600 people were forced to leave eight administrative buildings and a private office building in Moscow on Monday, Kommersant reported.



And police in the city of Vologda, about 465 kilometers northeast of Moscow, evacuated ten shopping malls and two movie theaters after anonymous phone calls began in the late afternoon, the regional outlet VologdaRegion.ru reported.