Bomb Threats Across Russia Prompt Mass Evacuations

Schools, malls and other public spaces in more than 12 Russian cities have been evacuated in the past two days after authorities received anonymous bomb threats, the Meduza news website reported Tuesday.

At least 10 malls have been cleared in Chelyabinsk, Bryansk and Ryazan, according to Meduza. In Krasnoyarsk and Ufa, seven malls were evacuated and Vladivostok saw five shopping centers cleared, the report says.

Nine schools were evacuated in Perm alongside the city administration and parliament building, in addition to two malls, as well as a bus and train station. Magadan saw evacuations at four schools and two universities, in addition to two cinemas and a market.

Government buildings were ordered to be abandoned in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Omsk and Stavropol. Bus stations were evacuated in Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg, according to Meduza.

Meduza cited law enforcement in some regions as saying drills were taking place.

Russia was rocked by a series of small-scale attacks and arrests this year after a bomber detonated a homemade device on the St. Petersburg metro in April, killing 16 people and wounding dozens.