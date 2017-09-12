Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
54 minutes ago After Everest Botch, Russian Embassy in London Says: ‘Digital Sh*t’ Happens
1 hour ago Russian Cyber-Security Firm Kaspersky Could Shutter Washington Offices
2 hours ago North Korea Receiving Russian Supplies Despite Sanctions — Reports
Russia
North Korea Receiving Russian Supplies Despite Sanctions — Reports
Russia
Nemtsov Memorial Plaque Removed by Pro-Kremlin Activists
Russia
Happy Birthday, Moscow!
Russia
Russia's Local and Gubernatorial Elections, the Reactions
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Bomb Threats Across Russia Prompt Mass Evacuations

Sep 12, 2017 — 14:22
— Update: 14:37
Sep 12, 2017 — 14:22
— Update: 14:37
Most Read
Russia
Bomb Threats Across Russia Prompt Mass Evacuations
Opinion
Why Moscow's Municipal Elections Matter (Video)
Russia
Happy Birthday, Moscow!
Russia
Russia's Local and Gubernatorial Elections, the Reactions
Moskva News Agency

Schools, malls and other public spaces in more than 12 Russian cities have been evacuated in the past two days after authorities received anonymous bomb threats, the Meduza news website reported Tuesday.

At least 10 malls have been cleared in Chelyabinsk, Bryansk and Ryazan, according to Meduza. In Krasnoyarsk and Ufa, seven malls were evacuated and Vladivostok saw five shopping centers cleared, the report says.

Nine schools were evacuated in Perm alongside the city administration and parliament building, in addition to two malls, as well as a bus and train station. Magadan saw evacuations at four schools and two universities, in addition to two cinemas and a market.

Government buildings were ordered to be abandoned in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Omsk and Stavropol. Bus stations were evacuated in Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg, according to Meduza.

Meduza cited law enforcement in some regions as saying drills were taking place.

Russia was rocked by a series of small-scale attacks and arrests this year after a bomber detonated a homemade device on the St. Petersburg metro in April, killing 16 people and wounding dozens. 

Related
Russia
Russia’s FSB Says It Foiled Moscow Terror Plot
Russia
After Surgut Attack, Russian Authorities Launch Terrorism Sweep — Report
Russia
Van With Explosives Crashes Into Cinema to Protest Tsar Biopic
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+