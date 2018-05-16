News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 16 2018 - 09:05

Angry Drivers Attack Yandex.Taxi Moscow Office Over Rising Fees

Artyom Nabatov / Instagram @thenabatov

Angry taxi drivers set off a smoke bomb outside the Yandex.Taxi’s Moscow office Tuesday and distributed leaflets in a protest against the company’s rising commission fees.

Yandex.Taxi introduced higher commission rates of up to 30 percent in March, leading hundreds of Moscow taxi drivers to launch a boycott of the service.

On Tuesday, video footage showed a smoke bomb going off near the entrance to the office building and police and ambulance vehicles arriving at the scene.

“Yandex.Taxi are bloodsuckers! Taxi drivers aren’t sheep!” reads a leaflet plastered on the office's wall.

The smoke was put out and police were investigating the incident, the service’s spokesman Vladimir Isayev told the Tjournal new website.

Yandex.Taxi merged with Uber last year in a service called NewCo, accounting for roughly 35 million monthly trips and a monthly revenue of $131 million in Russia and its neighbors.

Nearly 90% of Russians Are Unwilling to Protest, Poll Says
News
April 16 2018
Nearly 90% of Russians Are Unwilling to Protest, Poll Says
Pro-Kremlin Youth to Create Battalions Against 'Myth That Opposition Control the Streets'
News
April 18 2018
Pro-Kremlin Youth to Create Battalions Against 'Myth That Opposition Control the Streets'
Moscow Approves Left-Wing Protest of Presidential Inauguration
News
April 26 2018
Moscow Approves Left-Wing Protest of Presidential Inauguration

Latest news

Russian Bikers Cross 'Putin's Bridge' in Inaugural Drive
News
May 16 2018
Russian Bikers Cross 'Putin's Bridge' in Inaugural Drive
Confusing Russian Airport Map Reimagines Planet Earth
Meanwhile…
May 16 2018
Confusing Russian Airport Map Reimagines Planet Earth
Russia's Lavrov Says 'Deeply Alarmed' by Violence During Gaza Clashes
News
May 16 2018
Russia's Lavrov Says 'Deeply Alarmed' by Violence During Gaza Clashes

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox