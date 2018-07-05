American News Outlet Fined Under ‘Foreign Agent’ Law

A Moscow court has fined the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) news outlet for violating the “foreign agent” label, a move that could threaten the organization’s operations in Russia.

The U.S. labelled the Kremlin-funded RT news channel a ‘foreign agent’ in America last year, and in response Russia listed nine U.S. outlets, including state-funded Voice of America (VOA) and RFE/RL, as ‘foreign agents’ in Russia. Lawmakers in the Duma are now considering a law that would allow it to label individual journalists and bloggers as “foreign agents.”

A district court in Moscow ordered RFE/RL to pay 100,000 rubles ($1,600) for failure to comply with the law, RFE/RL reported on Thursday.