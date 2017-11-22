Russia’s Senators Pass Media ‘Foreign Agent’ Bill

Russia’s Federation Council has overwhelmingly voted in favor of a bill targeting foreign news outlets in retaliation to the Kremlin-run channel RT’s registration as a “foreign agent” in the United States.

Moscow said it would swiftly respond to what it claims was a crackdown on Russian media in the U.S. after RT ceded to pressure and labeled itself a foreign agent earlier this month.

The new bill allows the government to designate news outlets receiving funding from abroad as “foreign agents” and block the websites of so-called “undesirable organizations.”