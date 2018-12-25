Alaskan Spends Christmas in Moscow, Awaits Deportation

An American citizen who had mistakenly sailed from Alaska to Russia is reportedly spending Christmas in Moscow’s temporary detention facility awaiting deportation.

John Martin III, 46, was seeking to reunite with his estranged family in China when he washed ashore in an abandoned Far East Russian village in August. A court in Russia’s Chukotka autonomous district found him in breach of immigration rules and ordered him removed from the country.

“The foreigner was escorted to Moscow by plane,” Interfax quoted the Chukotka autonomous region’s Federal Court Marshals Service as saying Tuesday.