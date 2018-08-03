News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 03 2018 - 12:08

Alaskan Sails to Russia, Requests Political Asylum

Working Boat/ Mark Faviell/ Flickr

A U.S. citizen has reportedly requested political asylum after mistakenly sailing to Russia instead of China.

The unnamed American was detained in an abandoned Far East Russian village after his boat washed ashore some 130 kilometers from Alaska, local media reported Friday.

Read More
Nigerian Fan Requests Asylum in Russia

“The foreigner said he was fishing on the shores of Alaska and wanted to sail from the U.S. to China. But he landed in Russia,” Interfax quoted an unnamed source as saying.

The Alaskan may be suffering from a mental disorder, the source added.

The unnamed asylum seeker has been brought to the regional capital for questioning, two days after his detention, the Prochukotku.ru news website reported.

The U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok told Interfax that it was cooperating with local authorities on the case.

1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster
News
July 05 2018
1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster
Foreigners in Russia Are Panicking Over New Migration Rules
News
July 05 2018
Foreigners in Russia Are Panicking Over New Migration Rules
Scammed Nigerians Stranded in Russia Amid World Cup Trafficking Fears
News
July 18 2018
Scammed Nigerians Stranded in Russia Amid World Cup Trafficking Fears

Latest news

Last Western Hotel Chain Pushed out of Crimea by Sanctions
News
Aug. 03 2018
Last Western Hotel Chain Pushed out of Crimea by Sanctions
Explosion Rocks Pension Fund Office in Western Russia
News
Aug. 03 2018
Explosion Rocks Pension Fund Office in Western Russia
Lokomotiv Moscow Fined for Racist Chanting at Derby
News
Aug. 03 2018
Lokomotiv Moscow Fined for Racist Chanting at Derby

Most read

News

Russian Journalists Killed in Central African Republic Ambush, Reports

News

Second Russian Scientist Charged With Treason in July

Opinion

Russia Is Winning — or Is It? (Op-Ed)

News

Putin Recreates Soviet-Era Patriotic Directorate in Russia's Army

City

Amazon Getting Ready to Launch “The Romanoffs”

Sign up for our weekly newsletter