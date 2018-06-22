News

Ahead of Rumored Trump-Putin Summit, Flurry of U.S. Officials Visit Russia

Arend / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

A U.S. congressional delegation will visit Russia ahead of a widely reported summit between Russian president Putin and U.S. president Trump, Russia’s ambassador to the United States confirmed. Russia-U.S. ties have reached post-Cold War lows over allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and widespread cyber-attacks attributed to Russian intelligence. Donald Trump, whose presidential campaign is under a year-long investigation for possible ties to Russia, ran on a platform of improving relations with Russia.

U.S. legislators are now planning a trip to Russia in late June and early July, Russia’s ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, told reporters Thursday, according to the state-run TASS news agency. “Certainly, we welcome this intention and we believe that the visit … will give a certain impetus to resuming ties between the two countries’ parliaments,” Antonov said. The lawmakers are expected to meet State Duma and Federation Council representatives in Moscow on July 3 and July 4, an Independence Day holiday in the U.S., Interfax cited a parliamentary source as saying this week. The U.S. president’s assistant for national security, John Bolton, is also scheduled to land in Moscow next Wednesday to discuss a “potential meeting” between Trump and Putin. The Kremlin said it was aware of Bolton’s visit, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state-run RIA Novosti that he “of course” plans to meet the adviser.

