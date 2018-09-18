News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 18 2018 - 12:09

Activist in Animal Cage Detained at Moscow Anti-Torture Protest

Mikhail Levin / Facebook

An activist famous for eccentric anti-government demonstrations has been detained at an art installation against torture in central Moscow.

Yekaterina Nenasheva was detained at a Labor Day parade in May 2018 as well as in June 2017, reportedly for refusing to remove a virtual-reality headset outside the Kremlin. Authorities held her in 2015 when she had allowed her hair to be shaved off on Red Square, after spending a month wandering Moscow in a prison uniform to protest the Russian penal system.

Read More
Activists Detained for Shaving Head on Red Square

Last week, Nenasheva locked herself inside an animal cage wrapped in plastic film outside the Federal Security Service (FSB) building ahead of the opening day of her torture exhibit.

Nenasheva and her assistant Sasha (Alexandra) Starost’ were detained on Novy Arbat, OVD-Info, a rights group that monitors detentions, cited their acquaintance as saying on Monday.

They have been held overnight on charges of procedural violations in arranging and conducting a demonstration, OVD-Info reported.

Nenasheva wrote in June that she had been beaten and abused last summer during a trip to eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow rebels and government forces have been engaged in a military conflict since 2014.

“Putting fingers in your mouth, making you eat when you’re sick, pretending to urinate on a person when they’re in a bag — this torture sounds like a prank compared to the threat of running an electric current through the organs,” she wrote on Facebook.

Detained Russian Opposition Leader Hospitalized After Hunger Strike
News
Aug. 21 2018
Detained Russian Opposition Leader Hospitalized After Hunger Strike
1 in 2 Russians Say They’re Ready to Join Pension Protests — Poll
News
Sept. 03 2018
1 in 2 Russians Say They’re Ready to Join Pension Protests — Poll
On Election Day, Anti-Kremlin Protesters Rally Across Russia Against Pension Age Hike
News
Sept. 09 2018
On Election Day, Anti-Kremlin Protesters Rally Across Russia Against Pension Age Hike

Latest news

Putin Says Chance Circumstances Were Behind Downing of Russian Aircraft
News
Sept. 18 2018
Putin Says Chance Circumstances Were Behind Downing of Russian Aircraft
Toxic Industrial Waste Threatens St. Petersburg, Officials Warn
News
Sept. 18 2018
Toxic Industrial Waste Threatens St. Petersburg, Officials Warn
Israeli Military Blames Syria for Downing Russian Warplane
News
Sept. 18 2018
Israeli Military Blames Syria for Downing Russian Warplane

Most read

News

Putin's Ex-Bodyguard Challenges Navalny to a ‘Duel’

News

Russian Deputy Submits Bill to Regulate Duels

City

Scandinavia Restaurant: RIP

News

Russians Accused of Spy Poisoning Say They Were in Salisbury for Tourism

News

U.S. Tells Russia it Could Avoid Novichok Sanctions in Exchange for Chemical Inspections

Sign up for our weekly newsletter