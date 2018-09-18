News

Activist in Animal Cage Detained at Moscow Anti-Torture Protest

Mikhail Levin / Facebook

An activist famous for eccentric anti-government demonstrations has been detained at an art installation against torture in central Moscow. Yekaterina Nenasheva was detained at a Labor Day parade in May 2018 as well as in June 2017, reportedly for refusing to remove a virtual-reality headset outside the Kremlin. Authorities held her in 2015 when she had allowed her hair to be shaved off on Red Square, after spending a month wandering Moscow in a prison uniform to protest the Russian penal system.

Last week, Nenasheva locked herself inside an animal cage wrapped in plastic film outside the Federal Security Service (FSB) building ahead of the opening day of her torture exhibit. Nenasheva and her assistant Sasha (Alexandra) Starost’ were detained on Novy Arbat, OVD-Info, a rights group that monitors detentions, cited their acquaintance as saying on Monday.