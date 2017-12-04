Ulyukayev Faces 10-Year Sentence in Rosneft Embezzlement Trial

Prosecutors have asked for a 10-year prison sentence and a fine of 500 million rubles ($8.5 million) for former Russian Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev.

Ulyukayev was arrested in a November 2016 sting operation at Rosneft's Moscow headquarters. It was the first arrest of a government minister in a decade and it sent deep shockwaves through the entire Russian elite.

He stands accused of soliciting a $2-million bribe from the CEO of Russia's oil giant Rosneft Igor Sechin in 2016. Prosecutors say Ulyukayev asked for the sum in exchange for signing off on Rosneft’s acquisition of another oil firm last year.