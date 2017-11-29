Russian Court Will Stop Issuing Summons to Rosneft CEO Sechin in Ulyukayev Case

After failing to appear on four separate occasions, a Russian court has said it will no longer issue summons to the CEO of Russia's oil giant Rosneft, to testify in a case against former economic development minister Alexei Ulyukayev.

Ulyukayev faces up to 15 years in prison for allegedly soliciting a $2-million bribe from Sechin in 2016. Prosecutors say Ulyukayev requested the sum in exchange for signing off on Rosneft’s acquisition of another oil firm last year. This led to Ulyukayev's arrest in a November 2016 sting operation at Rosneft's Moscow headquarters staged by Sechin.

Ulyukayev told the court Tuesday that he believed the "basket" offered to him during a brief visit to Rosneft’s office had only contained bottles of wine, though it actually contained cash.