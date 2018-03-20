90% of Russian Military Votes for Supreme Commander Vladimir Putin

Russian servicemen showed up at the polls on Election Day to give President Vladimir Putin their vote with a near-perfect turn-out rate, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Putin won a fourth term on Sunday with a total of 76.66 percent of the votes and a turnout rate of 67.5 percent, according to official figures. The Organization for Security an Co-operation in Europe, which on Monday said the vote was carried out without “real choice,” noted measures to increase turnout “involving inappropriate pressure on voters.”