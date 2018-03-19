OSCE Accuses Russia for Pressuring Voters in Elections Lacking Competition

The OSCE said on Monday there had been no real choice in Russia's presidential election and complained it had been marked by unfair pressure on critical voices.

"Choice without real competition, as we have seen here, is not real choice," the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said in a statement, adding that restrictions on fundamental freedoms, as well as on candidate registration, had limited the space for political engagement.

The OSCE gave its verdict after President Vladimir Putin won 76.69 percent of vote in a landslide re-election victory on Sunday, extending his rule over the world's largest country for another six years.

Putin's critics, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was barred from running in the race, said there had been widespread fraud and that observers had seen people being bussed to polling stations by their own employers.