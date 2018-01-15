Russian Schoolchildren Injured in Knife Attack

Several schoolchildren and at least one teacher were injured in a reported knife attack in the city of Perm early on Monday.



Initial reports suggested that two masked men had entered the school building early Monday, injuring a teacher and up to eight students.

Follow-up reports say that a fight had occurred between two students of the school, leading to the injuries of several bystanders.

The regional investigative committee has opened a criminal case into attempted murder, according to an online statement published Monday.

A teacher and one 16-year-old student were hospitalized with severe neck injuries, according to the website of the regional health ministry. An overall nine people were reportedly wounded in the incident.



The two suspects have been detained, a source in the emergency services told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.