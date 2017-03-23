Why Russia's Opposition Now Takes Pride in 'Brilliant Green' Attacks

The cost of attacking a political opponent in Russia is about 60 rubles, or one dollar—That’s the price of Brilliant Green or zelyonka in pharmacies across the country.

Since Soviet times, the antiseptic has been the go-to treatment for everyday cuts and chicken pox. But under Russian President Vladimir Putin, it has taken on another function—the branding of political opponents.

During a visit to Barnaul in southern Russia this week, opposition activist Alexei Navalny was doused with the dye by an unknown assailant. A month earlier, zelyonka was splashed onto former prime minister Mikhail Kasyanov at a commemorative march for slain opposition politician Boris Nemtsov.

Members of the Pussy Riot punk band and human rights defenders Igor Kalyapin and Lyudmila Ulitskaya are among just a few of those branded with zelyonka in recent years. The dye’s use has even spilled into neighboring Ukraine where it is used for similar politically motivated attacks.

A veteran activist, Navalny has been harassed countless times. In the past year alone, he has been physically attacked by Cossacks, had a cake thrown at him outside his office in Novosibirsk, and been pelted with eggs in at least five cities on his presidential campaign trail.

Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s campaign manager, says the attacks are a premeditated strategy to divert the media’s attention from the politician’s vision for the county. The reports simply focus on scandal. “It becomes unimportant what Navalny spoke about,” he wrote on Facebook. “What matters for clicks is that he was ‘pelted with eggs.’”