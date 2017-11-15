What It’s Like to Be a Russian Athlete Today (Op-ed)

This article is the first in a two-part series on the Russian doping scandal, ahead of the World Anti-Doping Agency's decision this week on the status of the Russian agency. The ruling could impact whether Russian athletes are allowed to compete at the Winter Olympics next year. Read the second part here.







When I jumped seven meters at the World Championships in London this year, I knew I had done well. The result was almost more important to me than the silver medal.

I wanted to take my flag and run around the stadium with the other medal winners. But I wasn’t allowed to. While they ran, I waited.

If you’ve never stood on a podium and listened to your national anthem, you can’t imagine how it feels. It’s a unique moment and you want to enjoy every second of it.

After winning silver, I was elated but couldn’t enjoy it. There was no anthem or flag. I wasn’t allowed to celebrate.

‘I felt nothing’

Russia is a huge country and we used to come to competitions with one of the biggest teams, including masseurs, physiotherapists and doctors. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. As an athlete you need help to be in great shape.

In London, we were with 19 Russian track-and-field athletes, and that was it. Some even came without their coaches. People forget that the competition ban affects support staff too.

For some athletes, it was their first big official competition and they didn’t understand what was going on. They were lonely.

For me it was easier: I could draw on my personal experience of the past four years.

In 2016, I was the only Russian track-and-field athlete to be allowed to compete in the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro after successfully contesting a last-minute ban by the International Association of Athletics Federations. But it didn’t feel like a privilege.

There was pressure from every side. Journalists were trying to tear me apart. People in the Olympic village were looking at me. There was nowhere to hide.

Before the Games I was in great shape. But a week and a half before my long jump, my body was empty. To compete you need emotion. You can be nervous, angry, high on adrenaline — anything. But not nothing. I felt nothing. That was the biggest problem.