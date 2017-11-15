Russia Should Stop Playing the Doping Scandal Victim (Op-ed)

This article is the first in a two-part series on the Russian doping scandal, ahead of the World Anti-Doping Agency's decision this week on the status of the Russian agency. The ruling could impact whether Russian athletes are allowed to compete at the Winter Olympics next year. Read the second part here.



When ARD broadcast my investigation into Russian doping in 2014, I never expected the situation would become as dramatic as it has. In Russia, ARD and later independent investigators found a widespread and comprehensive doping cover-up scheme. Apart from my research into doping in East Germany 20 years ago, I’d never seen this level of conspiracy. Still, I never imagined that Russia would fall into a never-ending carousel of denials stretching for more than three years, or for it to launch such a counter-offensive on its state media. People like former speed skater and Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova, former sports minister Vitaly Mutko and former pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva want to make us believe that Russia has a good anti-doping system in place, even though they clearly have no distance from what took place in Russia for years. That’s telling. Or just look at Vitaly Smirnov, who was one of the architects of the former Soviet sport system. It was a completely different time then, an era of comprehensive doping in many countries, as well as in the Soviet Union. Yet that same Smirnov now heads the anti-doping commission in Russia. This says a lot about Russia’s true appetite for dealing with the issue. Meanwhile, Russia continues to deny the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) full access to seized doping samples, which the agency needs to get the whole picture.

I don’t agree with Russia’s narrative that it is being unfairly targeted for political reasons. This is not about politics, or about Russia. If East Germany had still existed in the early '90s when the state-sponsored doping scheme was discovered — the country was reunified with West Germany prior to the investigation — the same response would have needed to follow: East Germany should have been excluded from the Olympic Games. This is because the only answer you can give to the worst case of doping and then a doping cover-up, is a worst-scenario answer. Russia should stop playing the victim, because the self-pity it is displaying doesn't help. Instead, it should fully accept the facts — and at the moment, I don’t see that being done. If Russia doesn’t admit the findings of the McLaren report in full, and doesn’t provide access to the samples which have been seized by Russian anti-doping authorities, then the answer is clear: I would expect Russia’s anti-doping agency to be described as non-compliant by WADA this week.

This could put huge pressure on the International Olympic Committee and its president Thomas Bach. Although the German is usually not a supporter of collective sanctions — the current situation could finally lead to the worst-case punishment: banning Russia from the Winter Games in Pyeongchang altogether. It would be a measure taken to teach a lesson and to make sure there is a level playing field during the Games.