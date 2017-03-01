Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro
2 hours ago Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'
16 hours ago Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day
Russia
The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof
Russia
‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’
Russia
Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing
Russia
Navalny's Support Base Grows as Recognition Spreads Across Russia
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro
2 hours ago Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'
16 hours ago Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

Welcome to Russian Psychological Warfare Operations 101

An unauthorised reprint of a military intelligence handbook on psychological warfare gives insight into new propaganda troops.

March 1, 2017 — 12:30
— Update: 12:32
By Alexey Kovalev and Matthew Bodner
March 1, 2017 — 12:30
— Update: 12:32
By Alexey Kovalev and Matthew Bodner
Most Read
Russia
The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof
Russia
‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’
World
Looking For Lenin
Meanwhile…
Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV
Bojemoi

“Psychological warfare has existed as long as man himself.”

So begins a book purported to be an unauthorized reprint of the Russian military intelligence service’s (GRU) textbook on psychological warfare. The book was published in Minsk in 1999. Since then, it has become the basis of courses on psychological warfare for reserve officer training (ROTC) cadets at Moscow State University’s (MGU) journalism faculty, former students say.

“In the past people were able to influence each other only through direct contact,” the textbook reads. “Today, the means of influencing the human mind have become much more sophisticated, thanks to the accumulated knowledge of thousands of years, information technologies, communication, and management.”

While the purported GRU textbook was ahead of its time, several graduates of the MGU classes described lessons as archaic. The scale of the information space has grown since 1999, and control over it has become more critical to modern war. And now, Russia appears to be upgrading its efforts to dominate the information front.

On Feb. 22, the eve of Russia’s annual Defenders of the Fatherland holiday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the creation of a new “information operations force.” The announcement came just hours after the Foreign Ministry unveiled a new project to expose “fake news” published about Russia in the Western press.

“Propaganda needs to be smart, competent and effective,” Shoigu said, justifying the creation of a force capable of waging information war.

Shoigu’s comments regarding new information operations were vague, leaving it unclear exactly what the propaganda troops would do or who they would report to. Experts say they are likely to be part of the cyber forces — a military branch announced in 2013, but that Russian officials have since denied exists.

“They seem to be cyber troops [hackers], not information war troops [propagandists],” says Michael Kofman, a Russia security analyst at the Virginia-based CNA think tank. “The Russian military already has psychological operations units, but they are all useless. It’s the GRU that does all the real information war.”

Others suggest that the force will do both hacking and propaganda. Russia’s understanding of what constitutes information war is much broader than the West’s, says Mark Galeotti, an expert on Russian security and defense services. For Moscow, “information operations” include everything from propaganda and disinformation to psychological and cyber warfare.

“Things we tend to compartmentalize (and label with weasel expressions such as ‘strategic communications’) are to the Russians all part of one seamless domain relating to the human, morale-and-will side of warfare,” Galeotti says. Shoigu emphasized propaganda, a word that has a far less negative connotation in Russia, “but that is only part of the force’s true remit.”

New Dog, Old Tricks

Vladimir Shamanov, the head of the State Duma’s defense committee, offered some insight into how the Russians see the new military force. It will be tasked with, among other things, countering information operations conducted by enemy states. “Information conflict is part of general conflict,” he said.

Despite flashy repackaging, the militarization of information is not new in Russia. Psychological warfare has been a staple of Russian ROTC programs since the Cold War. It is also taught as a military science in the journalism faculties of major educational institutions such as Moscow State University.

“My rank after graduating [from the course] in 2001 was lieutenant and I was a deputy division chief of staff for intelligence,” says Dmitry, a former officer who's name has been changed to protect his anonymity. “It guaranteed I wouldn’t be drafted into the regular forces and sent to Chechnya. But in the case of a full-scale war [with NATO], I was to oversee psyops against their troops and civilians.”

Dmitry says that he and his fellow cadets were trained explicitly for a major conventional land war with NATO.

The purported GRU textbook that the courses are modeled on even advises different approaches to waging psychological warfare on different NATO members. So, the Germans have an “abstract-logical” way of thinking, but "prefer clearly reasoned facts and calculations,” the textbook says. "The French and Americans love visuals. The Germans also love visuals, but only those which have double meanings. While the French prefer catchy ideas, emotional expressions and loud words."

Read more — Spy Games: How The Spectre of Surveillance Impacts Moscow’s Foreigners

Information Operations 101

Studying the pathological moves of enemy societies is meant to help cadets tailor their approach to psychological warfare if called into action. Broadly speaking, the courses teach three types of weaponized information.  

The first category is white propaganda — the most common and identifiable type.

White propaganda has clearly attributed source and discernible motive. For Americans, prominent examples include the broadcasts of Hanoi Hannah during the Vietnam war. The North Vietnamese propagandist was famous for her “go home G.I.” refrain, encouraging soldiers to lay down their arms by telling them their cause was unjust.

Alexander Mityaev, a 2003 ROTC graduate, gave an example of how Russians would taunt American soldiers:

“There was an old colonel who taught us how to cut the Yanks’ supply lines to starve them of their Camel cigarettes and Coca-Cola, and then shower them with leaflets mocking their inability to survive without Camels and Coke.”

Leaflets were to be distributed with what is called an agitsnaryad, a play on the Russian words for “political agitation” and “artillery shell.” These non-explosive shells would be stuffed with leaflets and fired by a howitzer beyond enemy lines. “There was a science to it: how to prevent leaflets from sticking together inside the shell, and so on,” said Mityaev, now a lieutenant in Russia’s reserve forces.

Then there is gray propaganda, defined as information that has no obvious source, and uses a mix of proven and unproven facts to promote a favorable narrative or trick the enemy into believing one thing over another. The GRU textbook cites U.S. efforts to convince the world that the Soviet Union shot down Korean Airlines Flight 007 in 1983 in cold blood as an example of this approach.

“The U.S. Information Agency immediately prepared a 5 minute film based on conversations between the Soviet Su-15 interceptor pilot and ground controllers [...] and then showed it to the UN security council,” the textbook says. “The video indicated that Major Osipovich [the Su-15 pilot] shot down the Boeing 747 with no warning, knowing it was a passenger plane.”

But the most insidious form of information warfare, according to the GRU textbook the courses are based on, is black propaganda, a false flag operation.

Dmitry recalls that one of the specific black propaganda techniques taught in his textbook. During the Chechen conflict, Russian psychological warfare experts spread rumors that foreign fighters had raped the 13-year-old daughter of a Chechen village elder. The rumors helped sow discord between Chechen fighters and Arab Islamist volunteers, undermining the unity of the rebels.

“There was a spirit of moral ambivalence to all this,” Dmitry says. “We knew what we were doing was wrong, but the ultimate truth was on our side, so it was something we just had to do.”

Neither of the psychological warfare soldiers could explain why a new information operations force was necessary. After all, they argued, the military already has the means to do what it wants, and existing Russian propaganda outlets and troll factories do the disinformation job just fine.

“Maybe Shoigu just wants another plaything,” Dmitry says.

Related
Russia
Amid Economic Woes, Russian Defense Budget 'Won't be Changed' — Kremlin
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses Journalists of 'Lying' About Harrassment
Russia
Moscow’s $170-Million Syrian Cruise
World
Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

15 hours ago

Torture is still widespread in Russian prisons, released activist Ildar Dadin tells The Moscow Times

1 hour ago

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

2 hours ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

16 hours ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

16 hours ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

17 hours ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

18 hours ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

1 hour ago

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

2 hours ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

16 hours ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

1 hour ago

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

2 hours ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

16 hours ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

Exhibition

Eduard Steinberg. If Water Lives in the Well...

Steinberg’s graphics that has never been displayed before

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Mar. 12

Drawings, watercolors, gouaches and collages by this prominent avant-garde artist (1937-2012). Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

2 hours ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

16 hours ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

5 days ago
By Katerina Sergatskova
Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

By Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova
5 days ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Print edition — 13 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

Looking For Lenin

19 hours ago
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. To mark the occasion, The Moscow Times gives you renderings of the Russian revolutionary ...

16 hours ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

17 hours ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

18 hours ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

1 day ago

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

1 day ago

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

1 day ago

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

1 day ago

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

1 day ago

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

1 day ago

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two great thinkers.

see more

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two ...

4 days ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel ...

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two great thinkers.

New issue — 13 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
6 days ago
By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack
6 days ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

20 hours ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

20 hours ago

Navalny's Support Base Grows as Recognition Spreads Across Russia

21 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Congress Is Preparing an ‘Economic Blockade’ of Russia

22 hours ago

Russian Officials Fine Uber for 'Misleading Customers'

1 day ago

Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova

1 day ago

Washington May Rename Russian Embassy Address After Assassinated Putin Critic

Wed. Mar. 01

More events
The Price Theater
Fifty Shades Darker Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Berdichev Theater
Lion Cinema

20 hours ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

20 hours ago

Navalny's Support Base Grows as Recognition Spreads Across Russia

21 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Congress Is Preparing an ‘Economic Blockade’ of Russia

22 hours ago

Russian Officials Fine Uber for 'Misleading Customers'

1 day ago

Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova

1 day ago

Washington May Rename Russian Embassy Address After Assassinated Putin Critic

16 hours ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

17 hours ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

18 hours ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

4 days ago
Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel ...

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

5 days ago
Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz ...

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

4 days ago
Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in ...
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

5 days ago

5 days ago

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers ...

6 days ago

6 days ago

Christ Versus Satire

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of ...

Most Read

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

Looking For Lenin

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+