Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
15 hours ago The Russia Investigation: What’s New
17 hours ago Medvedev Claims Victory Over Navalny on Social Media and in ‘Real Life’
19 hours ago UN Reveals 'Grave' Rights Abuses in Russia-Annexed Crimea
Russia
Why Trump's UN Speech Was Gold for Russia's Top Propagandist
World
North Korea Nukes Mean U.S. Wouldn’t Strike First, Says Lavrov
World
U.S. Senate Bans Kaspersky Software Over Suspected FSB Ties
World
Russia Ditches Meeting to Discuss UN Reforms
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

'Populist' Surge in German Elections — Russia Reacts

Sep 25, 2017 — 12:56
— Update: 14:09
Sep 25, 2017 — 12:56
— Update: 14:09
Most Read
World
'Populist' Surge in German Elections — Russia Reacts
Russia
News From Russia: What you Missed Over the Weekend
Russia
Classic MT: Serfdom Alive and Well in Russia
Russia
Why a Wrongful Dismissal Case Has Telegram Under Scrutiny
Christian Mang / Reuters

Germany went to the polls on Sunday to elect their next chancellor and members of parliament, in a ballot which saw a surge in support for the right-wing AfD party.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc won the election by slightly over 33 percent, with turnout estimated at three-quarters of Germany’s 82-million population.

Russian senator Alexei Pushkov attributed the ruling bloc’s smallest share of the vote since the 1940s to “a syndrome of fatigue with Merkel.”

He pointed to her open-door refugee policy in explaining the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany’s (AfD) unexpected third-place finish with 13 percent of the vote.

Here’s how Russian official figures reacted:


— Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Federation Council’s foreign affairs committee:

“I wonder why the ‘imminent Russian interference’ in the German elections thesis, which was actively promoted by Berlin and other Western capitals during the first stage of the campaign, completely disappeared from the screens in the last couple of months?”

‘The ‘Russians are coming’ only occurs in two cases: either when nothing worked at all, or when it’s unclear what will happen and you need to intimidate the naive public."


— Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma’s International Affairs Committee

“The preliminary results of the German elections reflect the general crisis in all of Europe related to both the socioeconomic situation and migration.”

“There is a search for a new idea that can help restore the Europeans’ freedom of choice and independence from the policies of the big brother overseas.”


— Vasily Likhachyov, Central Election Commission member and ex-Duma deputy

“The Russian-speaking population of approximately 5 million people is a big serious political force.”

“They named their preferences, especially those who are in the middle in terms of residence in Germany: they supported the new ‘Alternative for Germany’ party.”


— Mikhail Khodorkovsky, former Yukos CEO and activist

“In my opinion, the Kremlin (or Lubyanka) actively helps AfD (extreme right). On the other end, we will be dealt another blow to Russian interests. Maybe we shouldn’t step on the same rake the second time?”


— Alexei Kudrin, former Finance Minister

“Populism lost to common sense in the German election. It would be good if the new coalition’s policy toward Russia was also pragmatic.”


— Dmitry Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank

“No reports of Russian meddling in the German elections creates a favorable atmosphere for fresh attempts to improve bilateral relations.”


— Vladimir Milov, former deputy Energy Minister

“AfD members gained 5 mandates in single-member constituencies, in other words this is a shell of a party like UKIP. And against the backdrop of the largest migrant crisis, 12.6 percent is a not a super-sensational result, to put it mildly.”

Related
Russia
Germany’s Siemens Could Have Breached EU's Crimea Sanctions
Russia
In Pictures: Germany's Helmut Kohl and Russia
Meanwhile…
After 2 Months in Rural Russia, German 'Sex Refugees' Return Home
World
No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+