News From Russia: What you Missed Over the Weekend

Opposition politician Alexei Navalny took his campaign to Russia’s Far East, with rallies in Khabarovsk and Vladivostok. His team said up to 3,000 people attended the Vladivostok rally, but the Mayor’s Office put the count at 700, claiming most were “underage children.”

The chief editor of the local Sib.fm website resigned, claiming he was forced to delete coverage of the Navalny rallies.



Christian State

The head of the fundamentalist “Christian State - Holy Rus” the group believed to be behind the arson attacks opposing the controversial Tsar Nicholas II biopic, has been placed under arrest until Nov. 22.

The court suspected Kalinin may continue criminal activities, exert pressure on witnesses, or could pose a flight risk if he was on the loose.

Tired of Merkel

After German Chancellor Angela Merkel won Sunday’s election by the smallest share of the vote since the 1940s, Russian senator Alexei Pushkov attributed the result to “a syndrome of fatigue with Merkel.”

“After four consecutive terms, some are feeling irritation and want to see a new face,” he said.

Nuclear Comments

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that North Korea's nuclear program is deterring the United States from launching a preemptive strike on the rogue Asian country because Washington D.C. knows Pyongyang may respond.

The United States, he added, invaded Iraq in 2003 “solely because they had 100 percent information that there were no weapons of mass destruction left there.”

Syria death

A senior Russian army general was killed by mortar fire alongside a translator in northeastern Syria on Saturday. The Defense Ministry confirmed Lieutenant General Valery Asapov’s death near the city of Deir Ezzor after accusing the elite U.S. forces of “feeling absolutely safe” inside Islamic State territory in the area.