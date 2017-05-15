Say Hello to Russia's Hip, New Anti-Protest Anthem

Alisa Vox, a formal singer in the Russian rock band Leningrad, released a new music video on Monday, titled “Baby Boy.” In the song, Vox mocks a young man for participating in political protests, describing him as a naive underachiever who should focus on his studies, rather than “get into politics.”

“Baby Boy” follows several classroom scandals in recent months, where teachers and lecturers at Russian high schools and universities have been filmed berating students for attending nationwide anti-corruption demonstrations organized by Alexei Navalny on March 26.

In late March, for example, a lecturer at Tomsk State University called his students “freaks” for going to the protests. Two days later, a nearby high school teacher told his classroom that “liberalism is freedom for subhumans.”

Alisa Vox performed in the band Leningrad from 2012 until her stormy exit in March 2016, two months after the group’s smash hit “Eksponat” (Exhibit), where she sang lead vocals. In July 2016, she released a solo album called “On My Own.”

While Leningrad’s founder and lead member, Sergey Shnurov, is generally viewed as a Putin critic, Vox’s “Baby Boy” insults the protesters who marched against corruption on March 26, implying that they are “puppets” being manipulated by Alexei Navalny with promises of “gold and euros.”

Not one to avoid promises of her own, Vox concludes her song by offering Russia’s angry young men “freedom, money, women, and even power,” so long as they cut out the anti-government activism.

The Moscow Times offers a complete, rhyming translation of Vox’s song, punctuated with memorable moments from the musical video.