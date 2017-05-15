Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
7 hours ago Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance
8 hours ago Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'
10 hours ago Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits
Meanwhile…
Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance
Meanwhile…
Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast
Meanwhile…
Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism
Meanwhile…
These Russian Prisoners Accepted a WWII Diet and Scored Extra Meat Rations
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
7 hours ago Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance
8 hours ago Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'
10 hours ago Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits

Say Hello to Russia's Hip, New Anti-Protest Anthem

Baby boy, you know you'd rather be thinking about sexy girls and money, sings Alisa Vox.

May 15, 2017 — 21:58
— Update: 22:06
By Kevin Rothrock
May 15, 2017 — 21:58
— Update: 22:06
By Kevin Rothrock
@KevinRothrock
Most Read
Moscow
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood
Russia
In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback
Russia
Young Volunteers Are Putting Out Russia's Hidden Forest Fires
Meanwhile…
Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast
Alisa Vox / YouTube

Alisa Vox, a formal singer in the Russian rock band Leningrad, released a new music video on Monday, titled “Baby Boy.” In the song, Vox mocks a young man for participating in political protests, describing him as a naive underachiever who should focus on his studies, rather than “get into politics.”

“Baby Boy” follows several classroom scandals in recent months, where teachers and lecturers at Russian high schools and universities have been filmed berating students for attending nationwide anti-corruption demonstrations organized by Alexei Navalny on March 26.

In late March, for example, a lecturer at Tomsk State University called his students “freaks” for going to the protests. Two days later, a nearby high school teacher told his classroom that “liberalism is freedom for subhumans.”

Alisa Vox performed in the band Leningrad from 2012 until her stormy exit in March 2016, two months after the group’s smash hit “Eksponat” (Exhibit), where she sang lead vocals. In July 2016, she released a solo album called “On My Own.”

While Leningrad’s founder and lead member, Sergey Shnurov, is generally viewed as a Putin critic, Vox’s “Baby Boy” insults the protesters who marched against corruption on March 26, implying that they are “puppets” being manipulated by Alexei Navalny with promises of “gold and euros.”

Not one to avoid promises of her own, Vox concludes her song by offering Russia’s angry young men “freedom, money, women, and even power,” so long as they cut out the anti-government activism.

The Moscow Times offers a complete, rhyming translation of Vox’s song, punctuated with memorable moments from the musical video.

Baby Boy Alisa Vox

At two o’clock on a sunny day, he heads out for a protest.
His weak hands grip a poster closely to his chest.

There are errors in his sentences.
Typos, I count four.
But his heart is pounding thunderously.
In his eyes he thirsts for war.

Standard protest tomfoolery.
Standard protest tomfoolery.

Learn from your mistakes.
It’s not too late to start.
In your heart, you want a change?
Change yourself, sweetheart.

Learn from your mistakes.
It’s not too late to start.
You want a change, baby boy?
Change yourself, sweetheart.

Just another puppet.
Just another puppet.

He just got back his history test, a big “D” stamped on top.
But someone promised him great riches, so long as he don’t stop.

The kid is just a puppet. All his life, he has lost out.
His mommy chases after him, protecting her cub scout.

Learn from your mistakes.
It’s not too late to start.
In your heart, you want a change?
Change yourself, sweetheart.

Learn from your mistakes.
It’s not too late to start.
You want a change, baby boy?
Change yourself, sweetheart.

The teacher gives Baby Boy some tough love.
The teacher gives Baby Boy some tough love.

Mistake after mistake, he’ll learn to comprehend.
But how many screwups does the kid really intend?

There’s determination in his eyes. He’ll fight. He’ll lay it down.
But come morning it’s off to school, with recess at the playground.

Learn from your mistakes.
It’s not too late to start.
In your heart, you want a change?
Change yourself, sweetheart.

Learn from your mistakes.
It’s not too late to start.
You want a change, baby boy?
Change yourself, sweetheart.

Why think about politics when this woman is hip-thrusting and biting her lip, you little monkey?
Why think about politics when this woman is hip-thrusting and biting her lip, you little monkey?

Freedom, money, girls — you’ll get it all, even power.
So, kid, stay out of politics, and give your brain a shower.

Young Volunteers Are Putting Out Russia's Hidden Forest Fires

10 hours ago

Young Russians are volunteering to put out the forest fires their firefighters can’t

7 hours ago

Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance

8 hours ago

Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'

10 hours ago

Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits

11 hours ago

Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments

3 days ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

3 days ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

7 hours ago

Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance

8 hours ago

Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'

10 hours ago

Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits

7 hours ago

Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance

8 hours ago

Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'

10 hours ago

Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

New TV show ‘The Optimists’ gives an insight into the workings of the USSR Foreign Ministry.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

New TV show ‘The Optimists’ gives an insight into the workings of the USSR Foreign Ministry.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

New TV show ‘The Optimists’ gives an insight into the workings of the USSR Foreign Ministry.

Theater

A Man From Podolsk

Writer and poet Dmitry Danilov’s first play as staged by Mikhail Ugarov and Igor Stam at Teatr.doc

Mon. May. 15 Wed. May. 31
Teatr.doc
07:00 p.m.

Moscow police station turns into a home of intellectuals, where physical tortures are replaced by confusing philosophical questions. Read more

Read more

7 hours ago

Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance

8 hours ago

Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'

10 hours ago

Oil Prices Rise as Russia and Saudi Pledge Continued Production Limits

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Print edition — 4 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

3 days ago

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

3 days ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

3 days ago

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

3 days ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

3 days ago

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

3 days ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback

6 hours ago
The brutal Soviet ruler Josef Stalin is making an unlikely comeback in modern day Russia.

11 hours ago

Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments

3 days, 1 hour ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

3 days, 2 hours ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

1 day ago

Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast

A state-run Russian television station aired two recent “Fargo” episodes edited to remove several unflattering references to President Vladimir Putin.

see more

1 day ago

Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast

A state-run Russian television station aired two recent “Fargo” episodes edited to remove several unflattering references to President Vladimir Putin.

2 days ago

Double Dutch

Love brought businessman Erik Jansma to Moscow. He isn’t against staying.

1 day ago

Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast

A state-run Russian television station aired two recent “Fargo” episodes edited to remove several unflattering references to President Vladimir Putin.

New issue — 4 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner
4 days ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
4 days ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

3 days ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

3 days ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

3 days ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

3 days ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

3 days ago

Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism

3 days ago

Kremlin Search Engine Sputnik Could Close Amid Massive Losses — Reports

Mon. May. 15

More events
Eduard Kunz: PIano Recital Concert
Get Out Cinema
The Circle Cinema
Trumpet Solo and in Ensembles Concert
Fine Art Gallery: 25 Years in Art Exhibition
Lady Macbeth of Our District Theater

3 days ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

3 days ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

3 days ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

3 days ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

3 days ago

Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism

3 days ago

Kremlin Search Engine Sputnik Could Close Amid Massive Losses — Reports

11 hours ago

Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments

3 days ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

3 days ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

Double Dutch

2 days ago
Love brought businessman Erik Jansma to Moscow. He isn’t against staying.

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

3 days ago
Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those ...

Double Dutch

2 days ago
Love brought businessman Erik Jansma to Moscow. He isn’t against staying.
From our partners

Opera

Madame Butterfly

Wed. May. 24 Wed. May. 24
Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater
06:00 p.m.

Puccini’s opera staged by Lyudmila Nalyotova. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

3 days ago

3 days ago

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, ...

Most Read

Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback

Young Volunteers Are Putting Out Russia's Hidden Forest Fires

Russian State TV Censors Talk of Putin in ‘Fargo’ Rebroadcast
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+