Putin Answers Kids' Questions Ahead of Election Year (Live Blog)

5:20 p.m. — In the "foreign policy" category a child asks whether there are plans to colonize Mars. Putin delivers a long lecture about the planet, but takes a long time to answer the question. He then says 5:19 p.m. — The Q&A has morphed into a kind of game show, where Putin is asked whether he would eat a hot dog. The president responds he wouldn't. He is then asked what he thinks of introducing a global currency. Putin describes it as "a risk." 5:20 p.m. — NTV channel launches an online poll to find out from what age children would like to have the right to work.



5:10 p.m. — While Putin talks, the camera zooms in to show a girl drawing a sketch of Putin, surrounded by children, in her notebook. Another girl is shown diligently taking notes of Putin's answers. 5:07 p.m. — A young member of the team that built the plane model asks about the future of Russia's energy sector after current energy sources dry up. Almost an hour into the broadcast, it is the first serious policy question. Putin responds there are a range of alternative energy sources but they must first be cheaper than fossil fuels.

5:00 p.m. — A young girl asks what event in his life influenced him most of all and Putin, after hesitating, said that it was the collapse of the Soviet Union. " Sorry for the grown-up asker, but you asked a serious question, so you get a serious answer." 4:56 p.m. — A student asks Putin about U.S. director Oliver Stone's documentary about him, "The Putin Interviews," and what he liked the most about the filming process. Putin responds that he liked Oliver Stone himself because he is an "unusual" and "deep" person. "But I didn't watch the entire film," he says. "I fell asleep, because I was tired." 4:54 p.m. — Another question to Putin: Why didn’t you use an umbrella during the heavy downpour on June 22? Putin responds he just didn't think about it.

Grandfather Putin dispenses advice to all his children: 'love is between a man and a woman, between a child and their motherland' pic.twitter.com/sKMyrfEbd0 — Thomas Lowe (@ThomasJLowe1) July 21, 2017

4:50 p.m. - A boy who introduces himself as a member of the winning football team of a championship among orphanages asks if the Russian national team could win the 2018 World Cup, which Russia is hosting next year. Putin responds: "Pasha, which one of us is a football champion, you or me? So you tell me." The audience laughs. 4:47 p.m. — Putin defends the country's Unified State Exam, saying that the existing model is not perfect but it helps students from the regions get into leading universities. He adds that more than 60 percent of students at top Moscow universities come from the regions.

Putin's seems to be having a harder time with these kids questions than with journalists' pic.twitter.com/xdBKZ1ttRC — Ian Bateson (@ianbateson) July 21, 2017

Putin tells a kid in Sochi he hasn't made up his mind on whether he will leave his post or not – no mention of the upcoming election. — Ivan Nechepurenko (@INechepurenko) July 21, 2017

4:38 p.m. — A ten-year-old boy asks Putin for his most prominent childhood memory. Putin responds he spent a large part of his childhood "on the streets" of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, and describes doing sports, and specifically martial arts, as having had a positive influence. 4:34 p.m. — The host asks Putin to list the three biggest values in his life. After stalling for time, Putin responds: life itself, followed by love and freedom.

4:30 p.m. - A boy asks what Putin will do when he leaves the presidential post, to which Putin, laughing, replies that he hasn't decided yet if he is going to quit.

4:25 p.m. — A teenage student asks Putin what he would do if he could stop being president for one day. Putin responds that he considers himself an "ordinary man" and lives a normal life. He tries to find time for creative self-development, listening to music, practicing sports and mingling with friends. He adds that little has changed after he became president and that one day he'll have to stop being president, according to the Constitution. 4:23 p.m. — Putin reveals that his nickname was "Platov" when he worked in the KGB secret service.



So far the tone of this discussion between Putin & kids is pretty Kim Jong Putin. — Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) July 21, 2017

4:22 p.m. — The first question comes in: Putin is asked if he uses social media platforms. He answers that he works so late that he can "only dream about getting to bed." No time for social media, then.

Putin asked if he uses social media. Says working day ends too late to go on Instagram. Said to not use Internet and rely on advisors pic.twitter.com/S0yc5y1pY3 — Ian Bateson (@ianbateson) July 21, 2017

4:18 p.m. - Putin attempts to loosen up the audience with a joke about smart kids and glasses, but gets no emotional response from the audience so far.

4:15 p.m. - Putin describes how the 2014 Olympic Games changed host city Sochi, including how they led to the creation of the Sirius center for gifted children.

4:13 p.m. — Putin finally appears in the hall, accompanied by the TV hosts. He is almost fifteen minutes late.

4:08 p.m. —The television hosts warn that the president might be another ten minutes late. They ask the children casual questions to pass the time.

3:52 p.m. — A live translation is already being shown on NTV's Vkontakte page, here. The feed will be broadcast on NTV's website and its television channel at 4 p.m., when President Vladimir Putin is set to make his appearance. Vkontakte statistics show 5,000 viewers were following the live feed at the time of writing.